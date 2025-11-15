Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Decreased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $229,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after acquiring an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7%

AVGO stock opened at $342.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

