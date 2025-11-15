National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $43,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 622.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.5% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 833,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,340,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

TSCO opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

