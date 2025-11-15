ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,236 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,737,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,496,000 after buying an additional 1,592,411 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,526,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Down 1.5%

IP opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -373.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on International Paper from $42.10 to $40.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

