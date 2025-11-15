Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $31,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.77. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $136.05 and a 1-year high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.