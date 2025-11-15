ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,170 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,274,000 after buying an additional 606,391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $221.06 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Baird R W upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.