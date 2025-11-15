ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 419.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.40 and a twelve month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.82.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

