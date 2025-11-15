National Pension Service Has $39.96 Million Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $39,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 59.44%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.75.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

