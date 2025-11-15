ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FE opened at $45.92 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

