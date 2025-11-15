Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.52.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE SHAK opened at $90.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.41. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $367.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.