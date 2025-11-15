ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Insulet Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PODD stock opened at $332.70 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $230.05 and a twelve month high of $353.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.58 and a 200 day moving average of $312.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

