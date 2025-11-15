ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 33,862 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,862 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Genpact by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Genpact by 104.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.94%.

In other news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,979.90. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,760. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

