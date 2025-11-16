Nano Labs (NA) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nano Labs to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nano Labs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nano Labs Competitors 767 2917 7663 294 2.64

As a group, “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies have a potential upside of 16.52%. Given Nano Labs’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nano Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $5.65 million -$15.75 million -0.87 Nano Labs Competitors $19.31 billion $561.10 million -8.39

This table compares Nano Labs and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nano Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs. Nano Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nano Labs has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs’ peers have a beta of 1.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Nano Labs Competitors -737.52% -112.22% -6.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “ELEC COMP – SEMIC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nano Labs peers beat Nano Labs on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

