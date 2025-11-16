3i Group (LON:III) Shares Down 17.4% After Analyst Downgrade

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as low as GBX 3,295 and last traded at GBX 3,360. Approximately 7,001,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,335,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,600.

In other 3i Group news, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,367 per share, for a total transaction of £1,010,100. Also, insider Peter McKellar purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,345 per share, with a total value of £133,800. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,144.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of £32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

