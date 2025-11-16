Comparing New Era Helium (NEHC) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares New Era Helium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Era Helium N/A N/A N/A New Era Helium Competitors -982.74% -10.79% -3.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of New Era Helium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of New Era Helium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

New Era Helium has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Era Helium’s peers have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Era Helium $530,024.00 -$13.78 million -9.79 New Era Helium Competitors $10.01 billion $439.04 million -16.43

This table compares New Era Helium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New Era Helium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New Era Helium. New Era Helium is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

New Era Helium peers beat New Era Helium on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

New Era Helium Company Profile

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

