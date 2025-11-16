Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) & MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Critical Contrast

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MarketAxess shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketAxess and Diamond Hill Investment Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $839.26 million 7.75 $274.18 million $5.88 29.76 Diamond Hill Investment Group $152.08 million 2.32 $43.18 million $17.22 7.56

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketAxess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 26.62% 20.41% 15.04% Diamond Hill Investment Group 31.71% 21.38% 14.72%

Dividends

MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. MarketAxess pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MarketAxess has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Diamond Hill Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MarketAxess and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 3 5 5 0 2.15 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

MarketAxess presently has a consensus price target of $209.91, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given MarketAxess’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S. government bonds, and other fixed-income securities; and executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds through its Open Trading protocols. It also provides trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services comprising portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the funds, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, which include the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

