Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.71 and last traded at $87.52. 16,834,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 19,212,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of -665.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

