iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 26.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) dropped 26.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,764,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,585% from the average daily volume of 47,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
iMetal Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About iMetal Resources
iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iMetal Resources
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.