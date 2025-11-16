Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 69828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40. The company has a market cap of C$20.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

