Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2025

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGYGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 710,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 584% from the previous session’s volume of 103,748 shares.The stock last traded at $0.76 and had previously closed at $0.7760.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

