Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 710,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 584% from the previous session’s volume of 103,748 shares.The stock last traded at $0.76 and had previously closed at $0.7760.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
