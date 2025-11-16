ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading 14.3% Higher – What’s Next?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 276 and last traded at GBX 263. Approximately 867,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 350,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 335 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 445.

ASOS Stock Performance

About ASOS

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 292.86. The stock has a market cap of £320.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

