Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 20.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 567,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 170,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

