Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) vs. Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) Financial Comparison

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications -21.57% -117.56% -6.78% Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 1 7 1 0 2.00 Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Cogent Communications and Umbra Applied Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. Given Cogent Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of -1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and Umbra Applied Technologies Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $987.53 million 0.87 -$204.07 million ($4.08) -4.30 Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cogent Communications.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group



Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

