Contrasting CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) and Its Competitors

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the "Solar" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CSLM Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 1 1 2.50 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 572 1472 2262 66 2.42

CSLM Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 2.26%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,292.07% -501.70% -17.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of CSLM Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million -$56.45 million -2.31 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $4.06 billion -$160.68 million -3.32

CSLM Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 3.50, indicating that their average stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

