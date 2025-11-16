HomesToLife (HTLM) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HomesToLife to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HomesToLife and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00 HomesToLife Competitors 81 550 321 59 2.35

As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 49.47%. Given HomesToLife’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HomesToLife has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A HomesToLife Competitors -3.02% -77.74% -2.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares HomesToLife and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomesToLife and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HomesToLife $4.17 million -$1.67 million 314.00 HomesToLife Competitors $1.41 billion -$10.34 million 24.27

HomesToLife’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HomesToLife. HomesToLife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HomesToLife peers beat HomesToLife on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

