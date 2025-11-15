Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 983,350 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.87% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $178,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGUS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS opened at $39.69 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.