Cetera Investment Advisers Has $540.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.49% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $540,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IWF opened at $470.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.