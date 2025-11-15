iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Cetera Investment Advisers’ 2nd Largest Position

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,149,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,503,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,486,000 after acquiring an additional 93,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $675.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $671.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

