JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.0% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

