ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Kellanova $K

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $83.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Wall Street Zen raised Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

