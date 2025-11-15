Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $124.76 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $124,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6%

Home Depot stock opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.15 and its 200 day moving average is $381.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.