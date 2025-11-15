ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.8% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,663.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $81,927,000 after acquiring an additional 968,919 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.63.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

