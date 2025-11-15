Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $272.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.84.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. CLSA raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.