Analysts Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $14.62

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 0.0%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 230.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.31). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.44%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

