Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,608,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 656,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,635,000 after acquiring an additional 565,061 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 832,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,591,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 35.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,025,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,143,000 after purchasing an additional 271,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 233,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,963,000 after purchasing an additional 216,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 target price on Globe Life and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.74.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.27. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

