XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) versus Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Head to Head Review

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and XTI Aerospace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howmet Aerospace $7.98 billion 10.23 $1.16 billion $3.56 57.02 XTI Aerospace $3.04 million 9.28 -$35.60 million ($39.23) -0.04

Analyst Ratings

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than XTI Aerospace. XTI Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howmet Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Howmet Aerospace and XTI Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howmet Aerospace 0 4 14 0 2.78 XTI Aerospace 1 0 0 1 2.50

Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $215.29, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Howmet Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Howmet Aerospace is more favorable than XTI Aerospace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XTI Aerospace has a beta of 4.84, suggesting that its share price is 384% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and XTI Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howmet Aerospace 18.09% 28.17% 12.26% XTI Aerospace -1,714.04% -655.07% -179.15%

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats XTI Aerospace on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment offers airfoils and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines; and rotating and structural parts. The Fastening Systems segment produces aerospace fastening systems, as well as commercial transportation, industrial, and other fasteners; and latches, bearings, fluid fittings, and installation tools. The Engineered Structures segment provides titanium ingots and mill products, aluminum and nickel forgings, and machined components and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications; and titanium forgings, extrusions, and forming and machining services for airframe, wing, aero-engine, and landing gear components. The Forged Wheels segment offers forged aluminum wheels and related products for heavy-duty trucks and commercial transportation markets. The company was formerly known as Arconic Inc. Howmet Aerospace Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

