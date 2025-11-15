GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $304.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

