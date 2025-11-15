Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $24,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,819,000 after purchasing an additional 232,401 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,319.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after buying an additional 176,290 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,369,000 after buying an additional 143,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,846,053,000 after buying an additional 105,811 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,532,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE TDY opened at $500.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $419.00 and a 12 month high of $595.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.