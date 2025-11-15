Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.42 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Waters worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,272,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,680,334,000 after purchasing an additional 173,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Waters by 15.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,131,757,000 after buying an additional 416,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,112,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,897,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,605,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 581,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,201,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $379.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.57.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

