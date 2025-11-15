Morpho 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.07 Million (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. Morpho has a market capitalization of $223.75 million and $41.07 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpho token can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00002090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpho has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Morpho Profile

Morpho’s launch date was November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. The official message board for Morpho is morpho.org/blog. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org.

Morpho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 358,126,399.26955115 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 2.01589759 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $48,485,164.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpho should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

