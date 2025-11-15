Aragon Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $13.21 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,192,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

