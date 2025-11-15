Achain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.31 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $0.31 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

