Hallmark Financial Services (OTCMKTS:HALL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HALL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.0510. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $0.0510, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 4.7%

The firm has a market cap of $106,437.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

