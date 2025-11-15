Good Life Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF $XSHQ

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,664 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 255,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

