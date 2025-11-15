5,848 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,814,000 after purchasing an additional 695,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,221,000 after purchasing an additional 719,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,968,000 after buying an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

HWM opened at $203.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $211.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

