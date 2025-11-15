Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Boston Partners raised its position in NetApp by 108.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,947,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $313,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,339 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4,687.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,874,000 after buying an additional 1,046,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $756,665,000 after buying an additional 1,024,626 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,007,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after buying an additional 931,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 597,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP opened at $109.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.16. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.07.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $2,338,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

