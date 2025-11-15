Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases New Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 537.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price target on Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Timken Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of TKR stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.