Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6,550.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of -1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Structure Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.