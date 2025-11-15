Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.59 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

