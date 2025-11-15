62,711 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

