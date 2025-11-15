Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 109.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $245.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.35. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

